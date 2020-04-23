CONYERS – About 22 miles of roadway in Rockdale County will be restriped this year with more durable and visible road markings and new reflective raised pavement markers. Pittman Construction from Conyers will continue with the SPLOST #2A Contract and utilize Peek Pavement Marking to refresh pavement markings on these 22 miles of arterial roadways, the most traveled corridors in the county.
The contractor will use thermoplastic pavement marking, which is more durable than regular pavement paint and better reflects headlights. The thermoplastic markings will last about three times longer than regular roadway striping, depending on traffic volumes, weather and other conditions.
“This kind of enhanced pavement marking material will be more visible at night when people are driving, and it will lower the risk of crashes. These improvements are a large part of our local road safety plan implementation that we embarked on last year with the help of Georgia Department of Transportation and Federal Highways Administration,” said John Moretto, P.E., Rockdale County Department of Transportation director.
The work is scheduled to take place roughly between April and May. Motorists may notice a motor grader on the roadway removing old RPMs and clearing the edge lines to allow room for the new striping. The affected routes include 18 arterial segments and two collector segments. The following is a list of the affected roadways (some roadways have several sections being restriped):
• Ebenezer Road
• Honey Creek Road
• Klondike Road
• Lenora Church Road
• McDaniel Mill Road
• Milstead Avenue
• Old McDonough Highway
• Stanton Road
• Union Church Road
• Union Springs Road
For more information, contact John Moretto, RDOT director, at john.moretto@rockdalecountyga.gov.
