CONYERS — Before a packed house at City Hall Wednesday night, the Conyers City Council voted 3-2 to approve an ordinance amending the Comprehensive Land Use Plan to change the zoning for 25.5 acres at the southwestern intersection of Ga. Highway 20 and Old Millers Chapel Road, and bordered by Lennox Road, to allow for a 264-unit gated apartment complex, along with two variance requests made by the developer. Council members Gerald Hinesley and Cleveland Stroud, along with Mayor Vince Evans, voted in favor, while council members Connie Alsobrook and Valyncia Smith cast the dissenting votes.
The approval came following a heated public hearing on the proposal that included allegations of conflict of interest and inadequate studies done, and an earlier vote to deny the ordinance amendment that failed by a 2-3 vote, with Alsobrook and Smith voting in favor and Hinesley, Cleveland and Evans voting against.
According to Scott Gaither, deputy director of Conyers Planning and Inspection Services, the acreage is combining all or part of three separate properties, with a request to rezone the properties to the city’s Gateway Village zoning.
Planners and Engineers Collaborative Inc. (PEC) from Peachtree Corners is representing the three owners whose property makes up the 25.25 acres. If the rezoning is approved, the property will be developed by Lennar Atlanta from Roswell, known for its luxury homes and apartments.
PEC asked for a variance to allow for a reduction from the city’s requirement of 850 square feet for a one-bedroom apartment to a minimum of 725 square feet, and also asked for a reduction from the city-required number of three points of access to two points of access.
Gaither told the council that planning staff members were not opposed to the variance requests. He added that several studies have found that the county is in need of a variety of housing types, including apartments.
At their meeting on May 13, the Conyers-Rockdale Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend denial of the rezoning requests and variances, but did not give a reason for their recommendations.
During the public hearing, Chris Cassidy, division president for Lennar Atlanta, told the council the apartments will be 40% one-bedroom and 60% two-bedroom. Rent for the one bedrooms will be $1,495 a month, and for the two bedrooms it will be $1,831 a month. The complex will feature a clubhouse, pool, physical fitness center, outdoor exercise areas, and other amenities.
They will be marketing the development, to be called Emblem Conyers, to young professionals and older couples and retirees. Cassidy said they are not marketing to young families and estimated the number of school-age children to be between seven and 10 in the entire complex.
Cassidy said an estimate of the property taxes per year on the complex will be $850,000, with $350,000 for the school system and $250,000 each for the city and county.
Three people spoke in favor of the rezoning and 10 spoke against it. The three that spoke in favor said:
• Current residents have borne the burden of taxes and the $250,000 would help ease the burden.
• Gated apartments are more secure and have less crime.
• A safer environment is needed in the area.
• Apartments are needed in the area.
The majority of those who spoke against the proposal live in several single-family home neighborhoods adjacent to the property - Martha’s Vineyard, Nob Hill/Downing Park, Irwin Place, Henson Village and Weatherstone. They presented a petition with 400 signatures of those against the complex.
Among their concerns were:
• Traffic - Other residential projects approved in the area over the last five years have greatly increased traffic problems, and adding more than 500 more vehicles would overwhelm the roadways and affect the quality of life. They also expressed concern about only two entrances and exits from the complex being able to handle all the traffic.
• Aging infrastructure in the city and county will not be able to handle the additional load. They especially noted current stormwater problems in the area and said the runoff from the complex could greatly exacerbate those problems.
• Potential overcrowding of schools - Despite Gaither providing information that the three schools in the area are underpopulated and Cassidy stating they are not marketing for families, concerns were that the two-bedroom apartments could attract families with school-age children and cause overcrowding in the schools and more school buses adding to the traffic woes.
• One opponent alleged a conflict of interest since one of the property owners, Frances Jones, is the wife of City Manager Tony Lucas. She also alleged violations of state and federal laws by property impact and environmental studies not being done.
During rebuttal, both attorney Tommy Davis of Covington, representing the developer, and city attorney Michael Waldrop stated that the state's conflict of interest law applies only to voting members of the council and not to Lucas. Waldrop added that he has investigated the other allegations and found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Gaither stated engineers have certified the stormwater study that shows the post runoff will be no great that pre-runoff from the land as it is now, and that the runoff will run west toward a pond on the property, and not toward other neighborhoods. He added that Rockdale Water and Sewer has stated its has the capacity to add the complex onto its water and sewer lines.
Gaither added that planning staff is also proposing a list of conditions regarding access and working with GDOT to look at the traffic light at Ga. Highway 20 and Millers Chapel to see if that light has to be improved. If it does, that is something the developer would have to bear the cost for.
Following the close of the public hearing, Smith's motion to deny the request was defeated, and a motion by Hinesley to approve the request was approved by the 3-2 vote. Since the vote was not unanimous, the second reading of the ordinance could not be waived. The second reading and final vote will come at the council's June 2 meeting.
