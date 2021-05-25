COVINGTON — Embattled Newton County Coroner Dorothea Bailey-Butts has sent letters to at least two county officials indicating she intends to resign Friday.
Newton County Manager Lloyd Kerr said Tuesday that Probate Court Judge Melanie Bell and Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes have received letters informing them of Bailey-Butts’ impending resignation. Kerr said it is likely that Bell will appoint a temporary successor to Bailey-Butts and that a special election to fill the remainder of her term will be held at a later date, although the county attorney is still researching the matter.
A lengthy post on Bailey-Butts’ Facebook page Tuesday afternoon stated that she will resign at 8 a.m. Friday. A phone call by the Citizen to Bailey-Butts was not immediately returned.
In the Facebook post, Bailey-Butts claims she was unable to fulfill the duties of her position due to a lack of support from those around her and people who were intent on sabotaging her.
Bailey-Butts goes on to say that her work was criticized because she is Black and a woman.
“These people wouldn’t accept change for the better,” she wrote. “They got so used to the old system. They are intimidated by my capacity, knowledge and experience. This is a classic example of racism and discrimination.”
Bailey-Butts came under fire shortly after taking office Jan. 1, with allegations that she mishandled several cases, including an auto fatality, the death of a guest at the Hampton Inn in Covington, and the suicide of a 13-year-old boy. Kerr filed a petition to the Georgia Coroner’s Training Council seeking to have her removed from office, stating that she “has demonstrated that she is wholly unable to competently serve as the county’s coroner.”
The Coroner’s Training Council did not act on Kerr’s petition.
Subsequently, Bailey-Butts made a budget presentation to the Board of Commissioners in which she asked the county to increase her fiscal year 2022 budget by more than 100% in order to increase her salary, add manpower and expand training.
Bailey-Butts told commissioners in April that she wanted to increase her annual pay from $35,000 to $60,000, taking the position which has historically been part-time to full-time.
Overall, Bailey-Butts proposed increasing the coroner’s budget from $110,000 to $237,357.
Despite that budget presentation in April, Kerr said Bailey-Butts has never submitted a final budget request to the county’s Finance Department. The county budget is expected to be adopted June 15.
Bailey-Butts, a Democrat, defeated Republican Tommy Davis in the race for coroner in November. Prior to Bailey-Butts' election, Davis had been the only employee of the Coroner's Office for 12 years.
