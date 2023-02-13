COVINGTON — An offer to donate property to the Boys & Girls Club for development as a youth facility has been withdrawn due to dissension among members of the Newton County Board of Commissioners over the location of the facility.
The decision to withdraw the donation sends the county back to square one in its search for a location for the Westside Youth Facility, an endeavor that has already taken more than a year.
Through his executive assistant, John Addison Jr., owner of 4 acres on Brown Bridge Road, notified Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes and Brad Parr, Boys & Girls Club director of Operations for North Central Georgia, of the decision Friday. The Brown Bridge Road property is the site of the family home of his late parents, John and Ruth Addison, who was a long-time educator in Newton County.
The Board of Commissioners had voted just three days prior to move forward with developing the youth facility on the Addison property. Addison had offered to donate the property to the Boys & Girls Club for development of a youth facility; the Boys & Girls Club would then convey the land to the county, and the county would build the facility and contract with the Boys & Girls Club to provide programming.
Now, due to controversy over the property location, Addison decided to withdraw the offer. According to a statement from Addison’s office, “Mr. Addison hoped that the home and property would be used to do something good for the young people of Newton County. His parents were wonderful people who always loved and nurtured young people. The last thing he wants is to see his family home become a source of controversy. It was a place of love and community for all the years of his parents’ lives.”
The location of the Westside Youth Facility has been a point of ongoing contention among board members. The board met in closed session Feb. 7 to finalize a decision on the location. Three BOC members — Stan Edwards, Demond Mason and Ronnie Cowan — voted in favor of the Addison property, while J.C. Henderson and Alana Sanders were opposed.
The Addison property is adjacent to Trelawney subdivision, where some residents had objected to the club being developed next to their neighborhood. The property is comprised of 4 acres that connect to another 11 acres that the county already owns. The county’s property is part of a mitigation easement and cannot be developed but can be used for passive recreation.
The property is in Henderson’s District 4, while Sanders has been insistent that the facility be developed in her District 3.
Sanders had sought to have the youth facility located on the Monk property, a 60-plus-acre tract of land off Fairview Road in her district. However, according to the county, the sellers of that property wanted more than the appraised value of $2.3 million, and it was removed from consideration.
Following the 3-2 vote Tuesday, Henderson, who is Black, claimed that it was an effort to force an unwanted development on a minority neighborhood.
“I think it is a disservice in Black History Month that you are going into a community that is two-thirds Black people and do what you used to do in old times,” Henderson said. “Just do what you want in a community and come out and say it’s all right.”
Sanders said the decision was made in retaliation for her unauthorized application for a federal grant for the youth facility. Congressman Hank Johnson’s office announced in December the grant had been approved. However, it later came to light that the county had not officially applied for the grant and that, at the time of the award, no location had been selected.
Sanders said the vote to locate the Westside Youth Facility outside her district was “disheartening.”
“But it will not shut me up. All you did was increase the fight inside of me. That’s who I am; I’m a fighter. You increased the fight inside of me …”
