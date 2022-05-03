CONYERS — Conyers Animal Hospital, a mainstay of the Rockdale County community for more than 50 years, has a new home that offers an expanded, modern facility for animal care.
CAH, which was founded by Dr. Joe Sharp in 1970 and is now owned by Dr. Gaines White, has moved to new quarters just two doors down from its original location on West Avenue. White said over the years, the original veterinary office’s footprint was expanded a couple of times, but it became apparent that the practice had exceeded its capacity with no more room to grow.
At times, White said, there would be four or five veterinarians sharing a small office space.
“That was good for communication and collaboration, but not for privacy and getting work done,” he said.
White already owned three professional office buildings just down the street at 1455 Klondike Road and decided to explore renovating those buildings, which were built in 1978, to accommodate the growing practice.
“With the city’s help we were able to renovate and bring these three buildings together,” he said.
The 10-month renovation started last June and ended in March. The result is a 10,000-square-foot veterinary office and hospital — the largest in the east metro area — that can accommodate five doctors and related staff, a total of 30 employees.
The new facility has nine exam rooms, a “cats only” room, a pharmacy, ICU, surgical suite, dental care room, isolation ward, radiology and ultrasound suite, and laboratory. There’s also a “fear free” room with a separate entrance for anxious pets or end-of-life situations. “That has really been a big hit already,” said White.
Because the facility started out as three separate office buildings, it made sense to organize the practice into three pods — an office pod, one for examinations and wellness checks, and one for surgery, treatment, ICU and kennels.
The expanded space has been well worth the investment, White said.
“The hope for us was to be able to manage our client base and client needs,” he said. “It will allow us to breathe, and we’ll be able to offer quality care in a space that will be equal to our abilities.”
White said he’s hoping the up-to-date facility will help to attract more veterinarians to the practice. He said the veterinary industry is struggling for staff on all fronts. Animal adoptions increased during the pandemic, and the demand for veterinary services “increased tremendously,” he said.
White also owns property adjacent to the new Conyers Animal Hospital where he hopes to one day develop a pet-care destination, including pet day care services, nutrition center and pharmacy.
“We’d like it to be a campus to provide as much service as people need for their pets,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.