CONYERS — The 2019 Annual Conyers Latin Festival will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage month.
The event is in its fourth year and will include live cultural music and dancing, authentic ethnic food, arts and crafts, an art gallery focused on Hispanic heritage, a bridal, prom and quinceañera expo and kids’ corner.
In addition, there is an open casting call with a major casting company, Marinella Hume Casting Atlanta, scheduled to be on site.
At the festival, continuous live entertainment will be provided from singers of ballads to traditional dance. Popular artists include Son Latino Atlanta (headliner), Tonalli Danza Folklorica, Edmar Monterrosa, Chriselda Sanchez, Estrella, Solagne, Edwin Antonio, Flamenco dancers from Peach Dancers Academy, various youth artists from Maestros Cultural Arts & Events Center (MCAE), Colibrí Danza Folklórica and more.
While you enjoy the entertainment, grab a bite to eat from the many vendors serving cultural dishes characteristic of Mexico, Cuba, Caribbean, Columbia and Panama.
Quench your thirst with Conyers Latin Festival Specialty Drinks and Rios Ice.
For shopaholics, make time to shop at the vendor booths for items that vary in manual work from artisans, clothing, paparazzi jewelry, bridal items, toys, holiday decorations, and event planning services.
As a family-friendly event, bring little ones to partake in all the children’s activities such as face painting, games, arts and crafts and bounce house sponsored by Sweet Treat Depot and Ice Days.
In addition, festival-goers can tour the art gallery exhibiting the work and creativity of Rockdale County Public Schools students. This is a youth competition where both the artist and the school have an opportunity to win prizes based on your vote and through the generous sponsorship of State Farm Agent Roxanna Gonzalez.
Health screenings, flu shots, first aid CPR trainings, legal consultations, real estate/home buying options and census 2020 information are just a few of the resources from various organizations in the community that will be present.
It’s a full day of fun for the entire family. The event is free and open to the public from 12 to 7 p.m. It will be held at Rockdale Career Academy, 1064 Culpepper Drive, SW, Conyers, 30094.
For more information, call 678-806-5677 and visit www.conyerslatinfestival.com.