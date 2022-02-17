...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
CONYERS — The city of Conyers has joined at least one other Georgia municipality in banning vape shops inside city limits.
The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to implement the ban, which takes effect immediately.
City Attorney Carrie Bootcheck explained that any vape shops already operating in the city will be grandfathered. Vaping materials can continue to be sold at those shops as long as the property use does not change. Bootcheck said there are three vape shops already operating in the city.
For the purposes of the new law, vape shops are those that obtain at least 25% of their aggregate retail sales from vape products. Businesses that conduct “incidental” sales of vape products, such as grocery stores, gas stations and others, are not governed by the ordinance.
Bootcheck said she believes the city of Milton is the only other municipality in Georgia to have banned vape shops. Milton passed its ban in 2019. The city of Johns Creek implemented a moratorium on vape shops last summer, but decided to regulate the shops to certain districts rather than enact an overall ban.
Bootcheck said Conyers had studied the issue for a couple of years before moving ahead with the ban. Mayor Vince Evans said the city approached the issue from the standpoint of protecting the health of the community.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.