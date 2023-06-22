Conyers City Council.jpg

CONYERS — Conyers employees will see an increase in minimum starting salaries with the approval of a new pay and classification plan. The plan was approved Wednesday in conjunction with the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget.

The new pay plan is designed to help the city hire and retain employees and provides additional incentives for sworn police officers. The new classification plan allows for a 4.5% pay increase between each step and each grade.

