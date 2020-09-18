CONYERS — Plans to open a liquor store at 1081 Iris Drive can move forward after the Conyers City Council approved a conditional use permit for the business on Wednesday.
Owner Al Shaheed had asked for the conditional use permit for the property, the former location of Folks restaurant. The Planning Commission recommended approval on Aug. 13. However, the council was divided on the issue at its Aug. 19 meeting, and a vote on the matter was tabled until Sept. 16.
The council held a work session last week where this zoning issue was a topic of discussion.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Mayor Vince Evans again allowed members of the public to comment on the zoning change. Only one — Julie Pacquin speaking on behalf of the applicant — commented, saying that her client is happy with the conditions recommended by the planning staff.
The conditional use permit was approved by a vote of 3-2, with Valyncia Smith and Connie Alsobrook opposed.
Staff-recommended conditions for the property include meeting streetscape design standards, signage requirements, installation of security lights, and an 8-foot tall solid wall or fence along the entire southern boundary and 60 feet along the western and eastern boundaries.
Pacquin said Shaheed intends to renovate the existing building, which has been vacant for years, unless it becomes necessary to raze the building and redevelop the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.