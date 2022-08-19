CONYERS — The Conyers City Council Wednesday approved an agreement with contractor Gametime for $920,959.98 for upgrades to four city “pocket” parks: Bonner Park on Rowland Road, East View Park on East View Road, Veal Street Park and Pleasant Circle Park. The agreement also includes funding to create a dog park, the first in the city limits, adjacent to East View Park.
“We are ecstatic to finally move forward with this project to upgrade and enhance the recreational offerings for families in these neighborhoods within the city,” said Mayor Vince Evans. “Parks are natural quality of life amenities that citizens have asked for and thanks to SPLOST and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, these revitalized parks — and a new park for our four-legged friends — will soon be a reality.”
The parks will feature new play systems with shade structures, rubber surfacing around the play systems, other miscellaneous play features including swings, landscaping, and bench seating. Basketball goals and posts will be installed at Pleasant Circle Park and Veal Street Park. East View Park will feature a fitness play structure for ages 12 and older.
A dog park designed for small dogs under 30 pounds will be constructed adjacent to East View Park and East View Cemetery. The park will include a structure for dog agility, a pet waste station, dog water fountains, and bench seating, and will be securely fenced.
Construction on the parks is scheduled to begin this fall with completion expected in early 2023.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.