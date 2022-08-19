CONYERS — The Conyers City Council Wednesday approved an agreement with contractor Gametime for $920,959.98 for upgrades to four city “pocket” parks: Bonner Park on Rowland Road, East View Park on East View Road, Veal Street Park and Pleasant Circle Park. The agreement also includes funding to create a dog park, the first in the city limits, adjacent to East View Park.

“We are ecstatic to finally move forward with this project to upgrade and enhance the recreational offerings for families in these neighborhoods within the city,” said Mayor Vince Evans. “Parks are natural quality of life amenities that citizens have asked for and thanks to SPLOST and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, these revitalized parks — and a new park for our four-legged friends — will soon be a reality.”

