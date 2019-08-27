ATLANTA – Lenard Gibbs, Kyre Campbell, and Benita Alveranga have been sentenced for their roles in the violent take-over robberies of two metro-Atlanta businesses - a Loan Max store and a PNC Bank branch in Conyers in November 2016.
“The takeover-style robberies were designed to terrify employees and customers,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “These violent criminals are off the streets – in Gibbs’ case for decades to come. We are committed to keep our communities safe from violence and seek justice for the victims of these crimes.”
“No one should ever be terrorized physically or emotionally, like the victims in these two violent armed robberies, simply because they work at a business or patronize that business,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “Thanks to the assistance from our local law enforcement partners, these three criminals won’t be able to wreak harm on any other innocent citizens for a long time.”
“I am proud of the results our Conyers detectives achieved on this armed bank robbery. Their work along with the efforts of our local and federal partners have taken these violent predators off the streets for a substantial amount of time. I hope this outcome gives the victims some peace of mind,” said Conyers Chief of Police Gene Wilson.
According to Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: Gibbs, along with co-defendant Kyre Campbell, robbed at gunpoint a Loan Max store in Cobb County on the morning of Nov. 3, 2016. Gibbs, while pointing the firearm in the faces of two employees, demanded all of the money in the safe. He fled the establishment with the cash.
Later that same afternoon, Gibbs, Campbell and Campbell’s girlfriend, Benita Alveranga, robbed a PNC Bank in Conyers. During that robbery, Gibbs repeatedly hit a teller with his gun while demanding she move quickly in emptying her drawer. He stole cash from the bank, and all of the defendants fled.
Lilburn Police Department located them and after a brief police chase, Campbell and Alveranga were captured. Gibbs was able to flee the scene. A multi-jurisdictional investigation eventually led to his capture three weeks later.
· Lenard Gibbs, 36, of Atlanta, has been sentenced to 59 years, seven months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,089. On June 13, a jury convicted Gibbs of Hobbs Act, armed bank robbery charges, and related offenses of brandishing a firearm during the robberies.
· Kyre Campbell, 24, of Lilburn, pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm during the bank robbery of the PNC bank on Jan. 4. He was sentenced to seven years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,089.
· Benita Alveranga, 25, of Lilburn, pleaded guilty to Misprision of a Felony (failing to report knowledge of a felony to the appropriate authorities) on July 2. She was sentenced to one year, one day in prison to be followed by one years of supervised release and ordered to pay $3,089 in restitution.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cobb County Police Department, Conyers Police Department, Lilburn Police Department, and Gwinnett Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Phyllis Clerk and Angela Adams prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). In keeping with the Attorney General’s mission to reduce violent crime, the Northern District of Georgia’s PSN program focuses on prosecuting those individuals who most significantly drive violence in our communities, and supports and fosters partnerships between law enforcement and schools, the faith community, and local community leaders to prevent and deter future criminal conduct.