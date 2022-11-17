...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Book Festival Committee members, l-r, are Amber Hillegeist, Lorraine Harrison, Sandy Daniels, Co-Chair Tamara Gatson, Co-Chair T. K. Read, Noelle Cosby, Tara Huchelnestich, Neshia Thompson and Ginette Nean
CONYERS — The Merchants of Olde Town Conyers are planning to launch the very first Conyers Book Festival on April 22. The festival will be held on the property of The Book Cellar, located at 951 Railroad St. in Olde Town Conyers.
Festival plans include author and industry speakers, author and publisher tents with books for all ages, book giveaways, food trucks, children’s activities and more. Active sponsors for this event include The Book Cellar, The Read Law Firm P.C. and the Olde Town Merchant’s Association LTD.
