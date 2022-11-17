BookFestival.jpg

Book Festival Committee members, l-r, are Amber Hillegeist, Lorraine Harrison, Sandy Daniels, Co-Chair Tamara Gatson, Co-Chair T. K. Read, Noelle Cosby, Tara Huchelnestich, Neshia Thompson and Ginette Nean

 Special Photo

CONYERS — The Merchants of Olde Town Conyers are planning to launch the very first Conyers Book Festival on April 22.  The festival will be held on the property of The Book Cellar, located at 951 Railroad St. in Olde Town Conyers.

Festival plans include author and industry speakers, author and publisher tents with books for all ages, book giveaways, food trucks, children’s activities and more.  Active sponsors for this event include The Book Cellar, The Read Law Firm P.C. and the Olde Town Merchant’s Association LTD. 

