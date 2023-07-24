...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday July 25...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday July 25.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive
to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
The mayor and City Council members are shown here with Conyers Finance staff with the city’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting awards. Pictured front row, left to right: Council Member Charlie Bryant, Council Member Valyncia Smith, CFO Isabel Rogers and Mayor Vince Evans. Back row, left to right: Property Tax Specialist Ginni Henry, Deputy Director of Finance Yvonne Glumb, Council Member Eric Fears and Council Member Connie Alsobrook. Not pictured: Council Member Gerald Hinesley.
Special Photo
Chief Financial Officer Isabel Rogers, Mayor Vince Evans and Senior Financial Analyst Sadina Jurgens are pictured with the city’s Distinguished Budget Presentation awards.
CONYERS — The city of Conyers has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for fiscal year 2022-2023 by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the fiscal year budget ending June 30, 2022. This year marks 31 consecutive years the city has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.
The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting. To receive the award, a governmental unit must publish a budget document that meets program criteria as a policy document, as a financial plan, as an operations guide, and as a communications device. When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual designated as primarily responsible for having achieved the award. The Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation was presented to the city’s Chief Financial Officer Isabel Rogers.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
