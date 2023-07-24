CONYERS — The city of Conyers has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for fiscal year 2022-2023 by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the fiscal year budget ending June 30, 2022. This year marks 31 consecutive years the city has been awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting. To receive the award, a governmental unit must publish a budget document that meets program criteria as a policy document, as a financial plan, as an operations guide, and as a communications device. When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual designated as primarily responsible for having achieved the award. The Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation was presented to the city’s Chief Financial Officer Isabel Rogers.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos