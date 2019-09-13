CONYERS – A Conyers man is facing charges after Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies captured him near a home where a burglary in progress call was made.
According to Lee Thomas of the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 1590 Park St. about 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 in reference to a burglary in progress. When they arrived, dispatch advised that man matching the description of the suspect had been spotted nearby.
Deputies made contact with the suspect and he allegedly attempted to flee on foot. Deputies gave chase and the suspect was arrested a short time later.
The suspect was identified as Brian Andrew Hand, 33, of Conyers. A check of Hand’s identity found he had several warrants for his arrest from other jurisdictions.
While detained, Hand began complaining of chest pains and EMS was called to the scene. He was transported to a local hospital for examination.
Deputies returned to the residence and obtained security video footage from the homeowner. They used the video to allegedly confirm that Hand was the suspect.
After being cleared at the hospital, Hand was released and transported to the Rockdale County Jail.