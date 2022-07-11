CONYERS — Local businesswoman Tamara Gatson has a lot of experience operating her own businesses. She’s been a successful Allstate insurance agent for more than 15 years, and she provides training for insurance agents through her company Gatson Training.
Despite those successes, there was one more goal to achieve, and she has accomplished that with the June 1 opening of The Book Cellar on Railroad Street in Olde Town.
“This was a passion,” Gatson said of the new book store, which will soon include a cafe. “Finding this building allowed me to pursue a dream of mine, which was to open a book store,” she said. “It is a book store specializing in new books primarily, and some used.”
The building Gatson referenced is the former Michelangelo’s Italian restaurant, with its ornate Victorian architecture. The building has also been used as an attorney office.
“This building has amazing character that was already in place,” Gatson said, “and I was able to create the vision I wanted. I wanted people to see when they walked through the door the homey feeling and the Southern charm.”
An avid reader, Gatson said her personal favorites are autobiographies, self-help books and spiritual and religious works.
“I want to bring back reading and quiet time, and the fact that a book allows you to get lost,” she said. “You can do anything or be anything you want by reading a book.”
Although book sales will be a big component of the business at The Book Cellar, Gatson said said it is important to be able to diversify what is offered. A soon-to-be-opened cafe will provide a space where people can come, relax and “wind down from the world.” She expects to serve soups and sandwiches and offer some self-serve items such as yogurt and pastries. She also hopes to add wine to the menu in the near future.
In addition, Gatson offers storytelling and crafts for youngsters. So far, Gatson said she's seen a healthy demand for children's activities and storytelling, mostly generated by social media.
“We can’t keep our doors open just selling books,” she said.
The Book Cellar is located at 951 Railroad St. For more information visit The Book Cellar Facebook page or call 770-628-5200.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.