CONYERS - The city of Conyers’ World’s Fastest Growing St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 in Olde Town Conyers is canceled due to what is currently known about the transmission and severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as relayed to officials at the city of Conyers from the state, Rockdale County’s Emergency Management Agency Director Dan Morgan, and the Gwinnett Newton Rockdale Health Departments.
“We’re very disappointed to cancel this homegrown celebration, but out of an abundance of caution for those who usually participate in and attend the parade, we made the difficult decision to cancel it,” said City Manager Tony Lucas. “The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in attending the event continues to be our top priority.”
For the past 10 years, the parade has been followed by the World’s Shortest Endurance Run sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rockdale County. The run, .1 mile in length, has also been canceled. For more information about the run, visit www.rockdalerotary.org.
A new addition to this year’s festivities on March 17, Trucks on the Tracks, a food truck event, has also been canceled.
The merchants of Olde Town will continue with their street party plans with Commercial Street scheduled to be closed to through traffic the evening of March 17 featuring music by Midnight Cruzer.
Commercial Street will also be closed to traffic on Saturday, March 14 for a pre-St. Patrick’s Day event dubbed “St. Practice Day” starting at 2 p.m. The festivities are sponsored by the Celtic Tavern, Sweet Treat Depot and Tin Plate with live entertainment by local favorites The Stratocats, along with drink and food specials.
For information or questions, please call the Conyers Welcome Center at 770-602-2606.
