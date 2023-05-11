CONYERS — Area residents and city of Conyers officials gathered Sunday, May 7, to celebrate the reopening of four city parks that received upgrades over the past few months. Mayor Vince Evans, accompanied by those who will enjoy the updated park, cut the ribbon signifying the reopening of East View Park.
The City Council approved a $920,959 contract with Gametime last August for upgrades to four city “pocket” parks: Bonner Park on Rowland Road, East View Park on East View Road, Veal Street Park and Pleasant Circle Park. The agreement also includes funding to create a dog park, the first in the city limits, adjacent to East View Park. The projects were funded through Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and American Rescue Plan Acting funding.
The parks feature new play systems with shade structures, and other upgrades. Basketball goals and posts have been installed at Pleasant Circle Park and Veal Street Park.
In addition, a dog park designed for small dogs under 30 pounds was constructed adjacent to East View Park and East View Cemetery. The park includes a structure for dog agility, a pet waste station, dog water fountains, bench seating and fencing.
