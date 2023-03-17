...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Riley Satterfield waits with anticipation while Doc Magic creates a dog from balloons at the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival. This year's festival will feature live entertainment, cultural performances, unique art and craft exhibits, multiple food courts, and a children's area.
Staff Photo: Sue Ann Kuhn-Smith
Sakura, the Cherry Blossom Festival mascot, will be tending her own special garden at the 42nd annual event Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26.
CONYERS – Get ready for a “Bloomin Good Time!” at the 42nd Annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26, at the Georgia International Horse Park.
As always, attendees are encouraged to wear cherry blossom colors of pink and green during the festival. Attendees with the best outfits, decorated strollers and wagons, and other creative displays of the cherry blossom colors will have a chance to “get pinked” and be awarded a prize by judges roaming the festival plaza. The community is also invited to find festival merchandise in Olde Town Conyers stores for another opportunity to get pinked. Those locating festival merchandise may keep their treasure and are asked to tag the businesses on social media where they are found.
The Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival attracts thousands of attendees each year and includes live entertainment, cultural performances, unique art and craft exhibits, multiple food courts, and a children's area. The food courts offer international treats and favorite festival fare. The large, interactive children's area will be filled with inflatable obstacle courses, rock wall, trackless train, bungee jump, pony rides, and more.
Visit Sakura’s garden where the kids will make their own flower petals to add to the garden. Stop by and get creative with various colored shapes to add flair to this fun, inclusive project for all ages. The garden will also host Pollinators Rock! A Kids Educational Program presented by the Rockdale County Master Gardeners. Included will be a kids book corner with special readings both days. While visiting the garden, keep an eye out for special appearances from the giant butterfly and pink dragon, Sakura, the festival mascot, who will be tending to the garden throughout the weekend. See the young artists of the Community Cherry Blossom Sculpture Exhibit sponsored by the Sketching Pad. Festival-goers are invited to walk around the garden to view several 4'x4' structures that were designed with paper mache and wire and painted to perfection.
There will also be the return of Puppet Master Peter Hart, Harlem Globetrotter Michael Douglas, 104.7 THE FISH, I Saw a Bear Chainsaw Carving Demo, and the Pinewood Derby. Main attractions this year include crowd favorite the Ultimate Air Dog Show and performers Joe Lasher Jr. and Kaitlyn Baker, presented by Ingles Markets. The full entertainment schedule is available at www.conyerscherryblossomfest.com.
Other highlights of this year's festival include the Grill Master Joe Lasher Sr. with tasty food sampling and the TAPCHAT Booth, all presented by Ingles Markets. The LIFESOUTH Bloodmobile will also be onsite with its annual blood drive. Come out and support those that need your donations.
The public is invited to attend the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 25 and 26. The festival is located at the Georgia International Horse Park, 1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy., Conyers. Admission is free with $8 daily parking. The festival accepts credit or debit cards only for parking fees. Vendors participating in the festival may choose to accept credit cards, debit cards or cash at their booth locations.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
