CONYERS – Get ready for a “Bloomin Good Time!” at the 42nd Annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26, at the Georgia International Horse Park.

As always, attendees are encouraged to wear cherry blossom colors of pink and green during the festival. Attendees with the best outfits, decorated strollers and wagons, and other creative displays of the cherry blossom colors will have a chance to “get pinked” and be awarded a prize by judges roaming the festival plaza. The community is also invited to find festival merchandise in Olde Town Conyers stores for another opportunity to get pinked. Those locating festival merchandise may keep their treasure and are asked to tag the businesses on social media where they are found.

