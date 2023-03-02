...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Gusts up to 50 mph possible at elevations above 2500
feet.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 11 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Georgia International Horse Park event manager and festival coordinator Jill Miller is shown here with the four Southeast Festivals and Events Association awards for the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival.
The Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival traces its roots to the city's association with the former Maxell Corp., which was located on Parker Road. The city held its first Cherry Blossom Festival on the Maxell property in 1981 following a gift of 500 cherry trees to the city by a former president of Maxell. Half of the trees were planted on the Maxell property and the other half along the railroad tracks on Green Street. Since that time the city has incorporated demonstrations of Japanese culture in festival offerings.
Special Photo
Sakura, the Conyers Cherry Blossom mascot, was recognized with a Silver Kaleidoscope Award for Best Mascot by the Southeast Festivals and Events Association.
CONYERS — The Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival, celebrating its 42nd year March 25-26 at the Georgia International Horse Park, was recognized with four Kaleidoscope Awards at the Southeast Festivals and Events Association’s (SFEA) Kaleidoscope Awards Gala in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Top festivals and events throughout the Southeast were recognized at the February event for their outstanding contributions to the events industry. The Kaleidoscope Awards are given in numerous categories, and judges evaluate event entries based on originality, creativity, media impact, volunteer programs and the overall impact to the community. The 2022 Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival was the recipient of four awards in competition with other festivals at this year’s awards ceremony.
The Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival was awarded a Silver Kaleidoscope Award for Best Festival or Event with a Budget Over $75,000, a Silver Kaleidoscope Award for Best Festival Mascot, the precocious Sakura the dragon, a Gold Kaleidoscope Award for Best Sponsor — Ingles Markets, and a Gold Kaleidoscope Award for Best Merchandise, cherry blossom paint kits by The Sketching Pad.
The Southeast Festivals and Events Association is a membership-based organization comprised of festival and event planners, venues and industry service providers. SFEA was founded in 2009 and strengthens the festival and event industry throughout the Southeast United States by hosting education sessions, networking opportunities and award recognitions allowing for professional growth within the festivals and events industry.
“The Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival’s winning ways continue with these recognitions by SFEA,” said Jill Miller, event manager and festival coordinator. “We are especially thrilled that festival partners like Ingles Markets and The Sketching Pad were recognized for their generous and creative contributions to this long-running community festival.”
The 2023 Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival presented by Ingles Markets encourages festival-goers to have a “Bloomin’ Good Time” at this year’s festival, March 25-26 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Georgia International Horse Park. The festival features hundreds of unique art and craft exhibitors, multiple food courts, cultural performances, live music, and a children's area. Festival highlights for 2023 include featured artists with distinctive cherry blossom-inspired artwork for sale and a ‘Treasures in the Trees’ interactive activity leading up to the festival at the Big Haynes Creek Nature Center.
Admission to the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival is free with an $8 parking fee payable by credit or debit card only. For additional information, call 770-860- 4190 or 800-CONYERS or visit conyerscherryblossomfest.com.
