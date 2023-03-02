CONYERS — The Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival, celebrating its 42nd year March 25-26 at the Georgia International Horse Park, was recognized with four Kaleidoscope Awards at the Southeast Festivals and Events Association’s (SFEA) Kaleidoscope Awards Gala in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Top festivals and events throughout the Southeast were recognized at the February event for their outstanding contributions to the events industry. The Kaleidoscope Awards are given in numerous categories, and judges evaluate event entries based on originality, creativity, media impact, volunteer programs and the overall impact to the community. The 2022 Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival was the recipient of four awards in competition with other festivals at this year’s awards ceremony.

