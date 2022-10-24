Conyers event organizers are thinking about the holiday season and planning for the Conyers Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in Olde Town Conyers. Applications are now online at conyersga.com and the application fee is $25.00 per entry. Bragging rights are on the line for groups who want to compete in various categories for trophies.
The 2022 parade theme is “Superheroes Save Christmas,” and trophies will be awarded to participating entries in the following categories: Mayor’s Choice, Best Non-Float Entry (i.e. antique vehicles, marching bands, dance groups, scout troops), Best Float and Best Runner-Up Float. Applications are due Monday, Nov. 14.
“The application is in an easy online format and includes a $25 entry fee. Entry fees will offset the cost of the trophies for parade winners and we hope it will be an incentive for groups and organizations to really raise the level of their entry by decorating their float in this year’s fun superhero theme,” said Sandy Daniels, Olde Town event coordinator.
Sponsored by the city of Conyers, the Conyers Christmas Parade begins at Rockdale County High School at the intersection of Rowland Road and Pine Log Road and continues on Pine Street to Main Street before concluding at the Rockdale County Courthouse on Milstead Avenue. Rockdale County will present the lighting of the county’s Christmas tree at the Rockdale County Courthouse (Main Street side) following the parade at 6 p.m.
Plans are underway for the popular return of other holiday events in Olde Town Conyers including ice skating by Ice Days to the Randal S. Mills City Center Park/Olde Town Pavilion. The rink will be open Nov. 18, 2022-Feb. 12, 2023. The streets of Olde Town will be filled with local vendors encouraging citizens to “shop small” at the Handmade Holiday Festival sponsored by Lily and Sparrow on Saturday, Nov. 26, and the Olde Town Christmas Party and Food Truck Event is on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. complete with marshmallow roasting, selfies with Santa, entertainment, food trucks, kids activities and more. For more information on these and other holiday events, go to visitconyersga.com or call 1-800-CONYERS.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.