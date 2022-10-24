ConyersParade_1150.JPG

Christmas trees, snowmen and reindeer, all created from balloons, make their way down Main Street in the 2021 Conyers Christmas parade.

 Staff Photo: Sue Ann Kuhn-Smith

Conyers event organizers are thinking about the holiday season and planning for the Conyers Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in Olde Town Conyers. Applications are now online at conyersga.com and the application fee is $25.00 per entry. Bragging rights are on the line for groups who want to compete in various categories for trophies.

The 2022 parade theme is “Superheroes Save Christmas,” and trophies will be awarded to participating entries in the following categories: Mayor’s Choice, Best Non-Float Entry (i.e. antique vehicles, marching bands, dance groups, scout troops), Best Float and Best Runner-Up Float. Applications are due Monday, Nov. 14.

