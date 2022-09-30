The Conyers Church of God began in September 1972, under a large tree on the corner of Scott and OKelly Streets in Conyers, Georgia. The Rev. Ed Brumlow and his wife Jo had their first service with their children on the empty lot, and after meeting for a couple of years in a mobile chapel at that location, the church built its first sanctuary. (The original building remains as a plant nursery.) As the church continued to grow, in 1984 the congregation relocated to their current location, 20 acres at 1825 Ga. Highway 138 NE, Conyers. The congregation later added a large gymnasium, which houses the Family Life Center.

Brumlow led the church for more than 20 years, followed by the Rev. Dan Dockery and his wife Sandy. Dockery spearheaded major remodeling projects, which added much to the beauty of the facilities. Then, in December 2000, Dr. Mark Hardgrove, with his wife Sun and their three children, became the third and current pastor of the congregation.

