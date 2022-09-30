The Conyers Church of God began in September 1972, under a large tree on the corner of Scott and OKelly Streets in Conyers, Georgia. The Rev. Ed Brumlow and his wife Jo had their first service with their children on the empty lot, and after meeting for a couple of years in a mobile chapel at that location, the church built its first sanctuary. (The original building remains as a plant nursery.) As the church continued to grow, in 1984 the congregation relocated to their current location, 20 acres at 1825 Ga. Highway 138 NE, Conyers. The congregation later added a large gymnasium, which houses the Family Life Center.
Brumlow led the church for more than 20 years, followed by the Rev. Dan Dockery and his wife Sandy. Dockery spearheaded major remodeling projects, which added much to the beauty of the facilities. Then, in December 2000, Dr. Mark Hardgrove, with his wife Sun and their three children, became the third and current pastor of the congregation.
Over the years the church has been very involved in the community, with both Hardgrove and Sun having served on the Conyers Refuge Pregnancy Center board of directors. The church is also involved in annual community service projects including Christmas gifts to needy families, back-to-school backpacks, funds and resources for the Refuge Pregnancy Center, and regular contributions to the Rockdale food bank. The church has also reached beyond the immediate community, for example, providing resources to the tornado victims in Kentucky in 2021, and various other donations to crises events globally.
Additionally, the church supports mission efforts around the world, with a focus on China.
To celebrate their Jubilee, the Conyers Church of God will host a special service on Oct. 9, starting at 10 a.m. with Bible study, followed by worship at 11 a.m. featuring Guest Speaker Bishop Tim Hill. Bishop Hill is the presiding bishop of the Church of God, Cleveland, Tenn., and is known worldwide as a dynamic speaker, singer and songwriter. In addition, Bishop Tom Madden, the North Georgia Church of God administrative bishop, will be recognizing the congregation for 50 years of ministry in North Georgia.
Following the worship service, congregants, guests, and visitors will be invited to the Family Life Center for a fellowship meal. Festivities will continue as members that have been with the congregation from the earliest days on Scott and OKelly will be recognized and honored.
In addition, there will be special games and activities for all the children who attend.
For more information, please see the church website at ConyersCOG.org or call 770-922-5834.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
