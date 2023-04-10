Overnight temperatures in the upper 30s, combined with clear
CONYERS — The Conyers City Council took a step last week designed to place emphasis on the importance of cordial conduct in council chambers and city government in general.
The city approved a resolution proposed by the Georgia Municipal Association pledging to conduct business at all times “with civility and courtesy to each other.”
According to GMA, civil behavior and speech are “critically important to a healthy, functional and respectful society.”
GMA noted that a 2019 survey found that 93% of Americans believe that incivility is a problem, with 68% identifying incivility as a major problem.
“Cities need a plan to counteract the growing polarization and challenges caused by incivility,” GMA states on its website.
In approving the resolution at their April 5 meeting, council members said practicing civility is already the norm for Conyers.
“This is how we conduct our business,” said Councilman Gerald Hinesley, “and I guess I’m assuming there are those out there who don’t. But this is how we do our business.”
GMA outlined the following nine Pillars of Civility:
• Be considerate of others’ opinions. It’s OK to agree to disagree.
• Manage your emotions. Get curious instead of furious.
• A silent voice is not always a weak voice. Sometimes it’s OK not to respond.
• Be Kind! Make your point about the issue, not the person.
• Actively listen, to learn how to Engage respectfully!
• Think about the impact of your actions and not the intent.
• Ask questions to learn. Answer questions with respect.
• Remember the acronym QTIP (Quit Taking It Personal).
• Have empathy! Just because you have not experienced it, does not mean it does not exist.
Georgia cities that have already adopted the civility pledge include Covington, Dunwoody, Stockbridge, Statesboro, Savannah, Perry, Jackson, Lovejoy, McDonough, Brunswick, Canton, College Park, Warner Robins, Watkinsville, Hiawasee, Folkston and among others.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.
