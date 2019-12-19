CONYERS — The Conyers City Council held its last meeting for 2019 on Wednesday night.
With many action items coming from Planning and Inspection Services, one very important proposal came from Deputy Chief of Conyers Police, Scott Freeman.
Freeman asked the Council to consider the purchase of an officer wellness mobile app, Cordico Shield.
The app will be specifically molded to the Conyers Police Department and their families by providing 24/7 anonymous access to counseling and other services.
"Cordico Shield, would give our officers access to a wide range of wellness programs and other services on their phone or other mobile device and includes information about family support, financial fitness, healthy habits, psychological first aid, marriage guidance and other topics," said Freeman. "The application also includes a variety of self-scoring assessment tools allowing officers to quickly obtain feedback about their wellness. Everything would be untraceable and completely anonymous."
Freeman reported that Conyers Police would be the first agency in the state to use the app.
"The Georgia Federal Bureau of Investigations currently has its own statewide peer-support, but they too are negotiating with Cordico at this time," said Freeman.
With unanimous approval, the City will enter an agreement with Cordico stating: "the client shall pay Cordico a $5,000 deposit to start the app development and $5,000 shall be invoiced by Cordico upon delivery of the app to the client. This final payment by client shall be for the services, followed by an annual subscription fee of $15,000 per year, invoiced on an annual basis, beginning one year from the date of the delivery of the app to the client. Fees will be billed via invoice with payment due upon receipt."
Documentation suggests that $10,000 will be paid by Federal forfeit funds and the $15,000 annual subscription fee be covered by that of the General Fund.
Customization of the app will include:
- Conyers Police Department branded app
- Conyers Police Department customized app
- Apple iOS and Android compatibility
- Confidential access
- Private deployment
- Alcohol abuse
- Anger management
- Behavioral Health Tools
- Critical incidents
- Chaplain support (as applicable)
- Depression
- Emotional health
- Family support
- Financial fitness
- Healthy habits
- Local resources (as applicable)
- Mental toughness
- Mindfulness
- New hire: Keys to wellness
- Peak performance
- Peer support (as applicable)
- Post-traumatic stress
- Psychological first aid
- Push notifications (optional)
- Relationship success
- Resilience development
- Retirement: Getting prepared
- Self-Care checklists
- Sleep optimization
- Stress management
- Stress response
- Suicide prevention
- Supporting children who fear for your safety
- Therapist finder with geo-location (as applicable)
- Trauma
- Wellness self-assessment tools
- Wellness and technology updates
- Wellness videos
- Work-Life balance
Freeman also informed the Council that if later on, the City thinks they could also benefit from the app, that he doesn't see a problem with working with Cordico to do so.
"I think this a wonderful tool for our first responders," said Councilman John Fountain. "Often there is a stigma that asking for help is a career killer, when really not asking for help is."
For more about CordicoShield visit www.cordico.com/officer-wellness-app/