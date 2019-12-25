CONYERS — The last Conyers City Council meeting of 2019 was a big hitter this past Wednesday night. Being that it was councilmen John Fountain and Jacob Bailey's final session, they had to make some big-time decisions.
Deputy Director of Planning and Inspection Services, Scott Gaither, asked the Council to consider amending several codes and ordinances to introduce the idea and support the establishment of multi-use and multi-family facilities in the downtown district, mixed use district and the gateway village district, respectively.
Firstly, Gaither asked approval of Ordinance No. 1191 which will permit the establishment of and provide supplemental use standards and building requirements for multi-family facilities (apartments and condominiums) in the downtown, gateway village and mixed use districts.
With unanimous approval (councilwoman Blair Barksdale absent), the proposed Supplemental Use standards define that ultimately, the density of the property is not to exceed 20 units per net acre with consideration of:
- 12 additional dwelling units per net acre shall be permitted if the total number of required off-street parking and loading spaces are located within an enclosed residential parking deck structure or garage that is consistent with the design requirements.
- 10 additional dwelling units per net acre shall be permitted to prevent the undesirable effects of incompatible densities and to reduce the dependency of the automobile
- The core of the multi-family dwellings shall be within walking distance from areas of commerce that provides convenient goods and services to satisfy the daily and common needs of nearby residents. Walking distance is defined as no more than one-fourth of a mile to absolute center of an area of commerce via safe, pedestrian walk ways such as improved sidewalks and identified multi-use paths.
Other architectural, safety and building standards are defined as:
- Primary building entrances shall be visibly emphasized and accessible from a street or sidewalk.
- Entrances that do not face a street shall face a pedestrian path that connects directly to a street, sidewalk, courtyard or plaza.
- The primary building entrance shall not overlook a designated parking lot.
- Open or exterior corridors that provide access to multiple units and multiple floors are prohibited.
- All primary entrances into individual units shall be from internal corridors. Such corridors shall be conditioned or ventilated in such a manner that is not distinguishable from the primary building frontage, adjacent properties, or public right-of-way.
- Stairways shall be located internally within all multi-family buildings and shall not be visible from public right-of-ways and/or any adjacent properties.
- An interior lobby containing a minimum of 200 square feet in size shall be provided at the ground level of each building. Said lobby shall be designed to locate a mail kiosk for the building’s residents and to act as a meeting place.
- The exterior materials on multi-family residential buildings shall be no less than 50 percent brick, indigenous rock or natural stone; with the balance of each elevation being brick, cementitious siding, cementitious panels, indigenous rock, natural stone, natural wood shake, natural wood shingles or natural wood siding. Portland cement plaster and lath systems (stucco) may only be used as an accent, and shall be limited to 10 percent of the total building wall area, with each facade being calculated independently.
- All natural wood siding shall be painted or stained.
- All Portland cement plaster and lath systems (stucco) shall have three traditional coats with smooth-sand finish.
- Where multiple exterior materials are used on a single dwelling, they shall only be combined on each facade horizontally, with the heavier material below the lighter.
- Balconies and decks shall be supported by brackets made of metal or wood having an appropriate size and strength or with architectural columns or pillars also having an appropriate size and strength, and constructed from natural wood, smooth concrete or smooth natural stone.
- The required brackets or architectural columns or pillars shall have an appearance that is complementary to the architecture of the multi-family residential structure.
- If visible from the exterior of the building, all gutters, scuppers, and down spouts shall be of compatible architectural material and complimentary in scale and color to the facades. Downspouts shall be tied into the stormwater managements system or collected for irrigation purposes.
- Stormwater shall not be discharged from the downspouts over the surface of the ground.
- Security bars on doors and or windows shall be prohibited.
- Each multi-family residence shall provide a balcony, patio or porch no less than 75 square feet in area.
- Doors and windows that operate as sliders are prohibited.
- Chimneys shall be finished with brick, indigenous rock, natural stone or Portland cement plaster and lath systems (stucco) having three traditional coats with smooth-sand finish, except that flues for pot belly stoves shall be metal with an appropriate jack arch or lintel.
- All multi-family residential buildings with flat roofs, irrespective of the roof slope, shall be designed to accommodate a resident amenity area and exterior mechanical equipment, such as but not limited to HVAC units, condensers, conduits, satellite dishes, etc.
- Each individual multi-family residence shall be appropriately equipped with a sprinkler system to be approved by the Rockdale County Fire Marshal and pre-wired for a security system.
- All detention facilities and ponds shall be appropriately screened from pedestrian view from required sidewalks along adjacent streets, sidewalks abutting required open space areas and off-street parking and loading spaces. With the exception of detention facility and pond entrances, detention facilities and ponds shall be enclosed with an opaque wall having a minimum height of four feet with veneers of indigenous rock or natural stone. A black vinyl chain link fence may be used to satisfy the detention facility and pond screening requirement, provided the black vinyl chain link fence is at least four feet in height, and is completely surrounded by dense evergreen vegetation or trees a minimum of four feet in height at the time of planting that will effectively screen the chain link fence and facility.
- Under no circumstances shall any mechanical equipment or related elements such as air conditioning units, banks of meter boxes and utility conduits, HVAC mechanical equipment systems,satellite dishes or any other similar mechanical equipment or related elements be attached or mounted to any exterior building elevation that is visible from a required sidewalk along an adjacent street, or a sidewalk abutting a required open space area.
- All utilities shall be buried underground. The City Manager or designee may approve an exception to this requirement if subsurface rock or other unique physical hardships make such installation infeasible.
- All yards shall be sodded or naturally landscaped with native shrubs and trees.
- All parking areas shall be internal to the site; parking shall be prohibited in areas between public right-of-way and multi-family residential buildings.
- All parking decks and garages shall be integrated into the overall design of the building or site, and shall be prohibited in the front yards and side yards along public street frontages. All parking decks and garages shall be designed in a manner consistent with the architectural design of the multi-family residential building(s).
- The City Manager, or his or her designee may require a traffic impact analysis for any proposed multi-family development project however all proposed projects in excess of 99 dwelling units shall provide a traffic impact analysis with the development permit application so that all impacts upon adjacent and nearby streets are accounted for.
- c. All exterior lighting fixtures on site shall be full cut-off luminaires and visually compatible with the architectural character of the multi-family building(s).
Mayor Evans asked would the City have difficulty finding developers that would match their expectations.
"Builders build to the minimum standards," said Gaither. "These are our standards. Our community has shown a strong demand for this, the market shows that it will support this, so if developers want to build here, they will meet our standards and not miss the bus. Why would we lower our standards just to have something?"
Supporting this ordinance, Gaither also introduced ordinance No. 1192 to increase maximum density per net acre and approve of a Residential Multi-family (RM) Zoning district.
With unanimous approval, the purpose and intent of the RM Zoning district is to provide suitable locations for high-density residential development that will support the construction of attached multi-family residential dwelling units such as apartments and condominiums.
Appropriate locations for the RM District are in areas where surrounding land uses are not only compatible with high-density residential development, but will also benefit from being located in close proximity to each other.
Appropriate areas for the RM District shall have adequate amenities and public facilities, including public water and sewer systems. Because the residential density is increased, it is critical that all factors relating to drainage, open space areas, topography and other environmental factors be examined carefully to ensure suitability.
Standards are defined as:
- Impervious surfaces shall not cover more than 60 percent of the gross area of the land lot.
- The base density for multi-family residential developments shall not exceed 10 units per net acre.
- Two additional dwelling units per net acre shall be permitted if a minimum of 25 percent of the total number of required off-street parking and loading spaces are located within an enclosed residential parking garage that is consistent with the design requirements.
- Five additional dwelling units per net acre shall be permitted by conserving a total of 40 percent open space of the gross project area to be used as passive or active recreation common area to be owned and maintained by the owner or owner’s association.
- Stormwater detention and water quality areas shall not count towards this open space requirement for a density bonus.
- A system of pedestrian pathways consisting of sidewalks or multi-use paths shall be provided linking multifamily structures to the common area(s).
- In no such instance shall the overall density exceed 17 dwelling units per net acre
Minimum heated floor area requirements are to be:
- One bedroom: 850 square feet;
- Two bedrooms: 1,000 square feet;
- Three bedrooms: 1,150 square feet;
- Four bedrooms: 1,200 square feet.
Building height requirements must meet a minimum of three stories and 30 feet and a maximum of 6 stories and 70 feet.
"These adoptions are not to be taken lightly," said councilman Fountain. "Conyers is about to see a lot of changes."
The Conyers City Council will host the Mayor's annual State of the City Address at Cherokee Run Golf Club on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.