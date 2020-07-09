CONYERS — In its mid-year retreat scheduled for this weekend, the Conyers City Council can expect nearly two full days of agenda items to address.
It’s likely to be as busy as the three-day planning retreat held in late January at Stone Mountain, which was the first such affair for new council members Connie Alsobrook and Valyncia Smith.
“We don’t mess around,” said City Manager Tony Lucas on Thursday morning. “Some cities or counties plan retreats and they’ll meet for a few hours and then play golf or go to the tennis courts or the spa or something like that. Not this crowd. Our two new council members couldn’t believe the amount of time we spent behind closed doors just hammering out issues in lengthy meetings.”
According to a release issued earlier this week by the city of Conyers, the mid-year retreat – which will be held at Lake Lanier Legacy Lodge in Buford – was set to begin with a working lunch on Friday and expected to continue until the early evening. The council will then get back together at 9 a.m. Saturday, with executive session items scheduled to be discussed at noon, although Lucas said that’s not likely to happen quite that early.
“We’ve got an executive session tentatively set for lunchtime Saturday because we’ve got some potential litigation and one property issue to discuss,” he said. “That’s the last thing we do because in days gone by, when we’d have the public or a reporter at the retreat, we tried to get all the public stuff out of the way first and end up with executive session so they don’t have to hang around.
“But I don’t think there’s any way we’ll make 12 o’clock for executive session; it will probably be more like 2 or 3 p.m. on Saturday.”
The council, which began to hold out-of-town sessions in the 1980s, under the watchful eye of then-city manager Roland Vaughn, doesn’t always hold two retreats in a calendar year, but Lucas said Mayor Vince Evans felt another special-called council meeting should be scheduled in 2020.
“The mayor felt like with as many things as we’ve got going on this year and with having two new council members on board, we needed some time to get together,” said Lucas. “Those new council members were sworn in for three weeks and had attended one council meeting in January before we went to the retreat, so it was all brand-new for them.
“Now they’ve got six or so months under their belts, they’ll be more up to speed and will be able to participate more in this retreat.”
Among the items expected to be on the agenda is a council discussion on the recent removal of the Confederate monument from the Rockdale County Courthouse, and where that statue could wind up.
“We were going to discuss as a council whether or not it was important to publicly state through a resolution if they did or did not support moving the Confederate monument from the courthouse,” said Lucas. “That’s county property, a county monument and a county decision, and people want to know if (the city council) had a public opinion on it. That quickly changed last week when (Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt) decided to move it and did. But part of our discussion will be would we consider allowing the monument to go into one of our cemeteries, especially the older city cemetery on Pine Log Road behind the Robinson Superette. There’s going to be some debate because there’s some very strong feelings about that.”
Lucas, who said that public participation at council retreats has tapered off in recent years, added that this weekend’s meeting will cost the city about $3,000. He also said that past retreats held locally generally didn’t produce the kind of results desired by everyone involved.
“In the past, sometimes we didn’t have a need for a summer mini-retreat and some years we had them for two full days,” he said. “We’ve tried a full day and also a day and a half at the Georgia International Horse Park’s Legacy Room. The hazard we’ve found going local is our mayor and council are part-timers – they have other jobs and other businesses. And we’ve found that when we we’re local, they get disrupted so many times to take business calls or make business calls.
“And if we go out of town, even if it’s no further than Stone Mountain, just being away, they put their business on a shelf and sometimes they may have to take or make a call but generally they’ll wait until we take a break. We just seem to get a lot more done and are able to focus better. And the proof is in what we’ve been able to do all these years.”
