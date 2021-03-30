CONYERS — The Conyers City Council has voted to return to a 6 p.m. start time for its regular council meetings.
The council voted unanimously at its March 17 meeting to change the meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In presenting the proposal to the City Council, City Manager Tony Lucas jokingly recalled that the meeting time was moved to 7 p.m. several years prior at the request of a newly-elected council member who happened to own and operate a local pharmacy that stayed open until 6:30 p.m.
That council member is now Mayor Vince Evans, Lucas noted, who no longer has the responsibility of running a business.
"I think I had more power back then than I do now to get the time changed for the meeting," quipped Evans.
Lucas said the idea to move the meeting time originated in a staff meeting.
The meeting change will take effect at the council’s April 7 meeting. The council regularly meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Conyers City Hall, 901 O’Kelly St. According to the city, meetings may be canceled due to a lack of agenda items, so citizens are encouraged to visit the event calendar at conyersga.com for the status of meetings.
City council meetings are also livestreamed on the city’s website by visiting www.conyersga.com/government/city-government/council-meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.