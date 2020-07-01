CONYES - Conyers City Council Member Blair Barksdale has resigned her seat on the Conyers City Council effective July 8.
Barksdale is relocating to Atlanta where she has accepted a high school teaching position.
Originally elected to the City Council in 2017, Barksdale has held the seat for District 2, Post 1 and her term will not expire until December 31, 2021.
Barksdale has served on several committees during her term, including the Planning, Public Relations and Olde Town committees.
In commenting on the resignation, Mayor Vince Evans said, “Blair is a product of this community and has exhibited a true heart for serving the citizens of Conyers.
"I speak for the rest of the City Council when I say I sincerely appreciate her contributions and wish her the best in this next phase of her life.”
Based on the city’s charter, when a vacancy in the office of a council member occurs for any reason, the council may call a special election to fill the unexpired term at the next municipal election.
“The council and I will be reviewing our options in the coming weeks as to when to call an election to fill Blair’s seat,” Evans said.
