CONYERS — After serving 28 years as a Conyers City Council member, Cleveland Stroud swung the gavel Wednesday night, closing out his final meeting as a member of that elected body.
Stroud, affectionately known as “Coach,” was first elected in 1994 and is the first Black to serve on the Conyers City Council. As Mayor Vince Evans pointed out Wednesday, Stroud has served with three mayors and three city managers. He’s attended more than 600 council meetings, 22 City Council retreats, 27 Georgia Municipal Association meetings and countless committee meetings.
Fellow council members Gerald Hinesley and Valyncia Smith thanked Stroud, a former high school coach and teacher, for his mentorship.
Hinesley, recalling the time prior to his own election 19 years ago, said, “I had actually, like many people, heard of Coach but didn’t know him. But, boy, once you get to know him, you see he’s the real deal. It has been a joy and a pleasure to serve with him.”
Hinesley said he will miss the humor Stroud is known for bringing to council meetings, but also his wisdom.
“You’re a walking history book of Rockdale County,” said Hinesley. “You never stop teaching, because you’ve taught me a lot over the years, and I sincerely appreciate it.”
Smith expressed her appreciation for Stroud’s wealth of knowledge, saying he exemplifies the “true definition of someone who is a true teacher and who is called to do just that.”
Stroud responded to the praise in true form.
“With all the nice things said tonight, I guess I should have brought my wife along. I don’t know if she knows what a great guy I am,” he quipped.
On a more serious note, Stroud said it was difficult to make the decision not to run for re-election.
“It’s really been a pleasure these 28 years,” said Stroud. “In a way, you hate to leave, and then you know there’s always a time to pass the baton.”
He added that he was pleased with the caliber of candidates who ran for two open seats on the council and with those who won, Eric Fears and Charlie Bryant.
“I guess I’ve seen a lot over the years, I’ve seen a lot of changes in the city and been a part of a lot of these changes,” said Stroud. “I always tell people, it’s good to be the first Black person to do something, but it’s much more important to do well enough that you won’t be the last one elected to do it. And looking around this council tonight … I see that things are working out pretty good.”
Stroud added that he always strived to do what was best for the city.
“I can’t express what being a part of this city means to me,” he said. “I always brag on the staff because that’s our face of the city. Whatever they do, good or bad, it's going to come back to us, and over 28 years a lot of good has come back to this city because of our staff. Decisions are not always easy to make. We have to sit up here and make tough decisions sometimes. Sometimes it goes against every principle that you have, but you weren’t elected to make people happy; you were elected to do a job. …I try to do that job to the best of my ability. Some people left here happy, some left here sad. I left here feeling that I voted the way I thought things should go for this city, not for Cleveland Stroud, for this city.”
In addition to serving on the council for 28 years, Stroud has been recognized by the community in many ways. In 2019 he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the Rockdale Black Heritage Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He’s been named the Rockdale County Teacher of the Year and earned seven Region Coach of the Year awards. He was also named State Coach of the Year and was named the county’s Citizen of the Year and the Georgia Optimist Club’s Georgian of the Year. And in 2012, the gymnasium at Rockdale High School was renamed the Cleveland Stroud Gymnasium.
