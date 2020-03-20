CONYERS — The Conyers Mayor and City Council met in an emergency meeting on Friday, March 20 and unanimously passed an ordinance restricting restaurants to take out or delivery of food only, closing certain entertainment businesses in which public health could be compromised, and allowing restaurants licensed to sell beer and wine for on-premises consumption to sell beer or wine for take-out consumption off-premises.
The Conyers City Council approved a resolution declaring a state of emergency at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, March 18. Based on information provided by the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and local authorities, the council is taking further action in the hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19.
The city’s state of emergency and new restrictions call for the following:
· All bars, restaurants, or businesses who sell food or beverages for consumption on premises or who provide entertainment on premises shall be closed to in-person dining, consumption of alcohol, or entertainment until the expiration of the ordinance on April 13, 2020.
· Bars, restaurants and other businesses who sell food may offer food for customers to eat somewhere other than at the establishment, i.e. curbside service or delivery.
· If a restaurant is licensed to sell beer and wine for on-premises consumption, such business for the duration of the ordinance only (through April 13, 2020) shall be authorized to sell beer or wine for take-out consumption off-premises with the purchase of food.
· The following businesses shall be closed through April 13, 2020: bars and nightclubs, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, live performance venues, bowling alleys, arcades and private social clubs.
· The City Council and all other boards, commissions or agencies of the city shall have the authority to conduct meetings and take votes by teleconference.
The restrictions enacted in the ordinance will take effect beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020 and end on April 13, 2020, unless terminated or extended by the Conyers City Council. For more information, visit conyersga.com or follow the city’s social media accounts.
