CONYERS — Mayor Vince Evans is pleased with the way the new City Hall is turning out, particularly since the new facility is coming in on time and on budget.
Evans said city employees began the process of moving into the new city headquarters at 901 O’Kelly St. this month and will continue to carry out a gradual move to ensure a smooth transition.
Unfortunately, said Evans, due to the pandemic the city won’t be able to hold a large-scale grand opening for the building once it is completed.
“It willbe a soft opening and maybe at some point in time we can do something bigger,” said Evans.
The new City Hall, built at a cost of $13 million, sets the right tone for the city, said Evans, with a professional look that isn’t “overdone.”
He added that the city is hoping that the new development will spur new economic opportunities for businesses in Olde Town.
“We are hoping there will be some nice growth around city hall,” he said. “The things that can happen around it can add to the quality of life around it.”
City officials held a groundbreaking for the new city hall in July 2019. City voters approved a $13 million bond referendum for the project in 2018.
