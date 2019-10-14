CONYERS — Every year, the Conyers Civic League donates a student dictionary to every Rockdale County third-grader as part of their philanthropic mission.
Ora Mauran Bailey (member for 13 years), and her mother Judy Mauran (member for 40 years), both descendants of Nancy Guinn, namesake of the Nancy Guinn Memorial Library, headed the dictionary committee this year.
The League's president assigns the committee leaders each year.
The idea came from the Dictionary Project in Savannah.
"Since the League started this project, we have handed out over 19,842 dictionaries, including this year," said Mauran.
"In the past, we wondered if continuing this project was worth while considering that most kids these days have tablets and other devices that make accessing information (and words) a lot easier," said Bailey. "But just because they have the internet doesn't mean its easier. Having a physical book, something the student can take home for themselves, is very valuable and the students are very grateful every year."
"A lot of kids don't have a book of their own," said Mauran. "So when we go out and tell them they get to keep it, they are truly surprised and in love with having something to call their own."
A Student's Dictionary published by Colista Moore has more than 500 pages and contains the U.S. Constitution, maps of seven continents, biographies of the U.S. presidents as well as facts on the solar system.
Rockdale County teachers have provided the League with positive feedback and report every year that the dictionaries are a "powerful tool."
Members will start to distribute this year's dictionaries on Oct. 22.