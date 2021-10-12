CONYERS — The Conyers Code Enforcement Department is the recipient of a $2,500 community grant from Walmart and Conyers Walmart Store #2475, managed by General Manager Craig Soroko. The grant money was used to purchase a drone so that Code Enforcement personnel can more easily inspect land disturbance sites.
“A drone will assist our inspectors in gaining access to terrain that may otherwise be impassable due to weather or challenges with topography and will really help in conducting mandatory code inspections on land disturbance sites,” said Director of Planning and Inspections Marvin Flanigan.
As a local issuing authority, the city of Conyers is required to conduct inspections on land disturbance sites to ensure Federal Water Quality Act standards for regulating discharges of pollutants into the waters of the United States and regulating quality standards for surface waters.
Code Enforcement personnel applied for and were awarded a certificate of authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly the drone after completing training with the Conyers Police Department and Gresco, manufacturer of the drone purchased.
“We’re fortunate to take advantage of this technology to better perform inspections and provide more comprehensive assessments,” said Flanigan. “We are appreciative to Walmart for this grant assistance.”
Whether it be Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore's smooch in 'Ghost', or two delightful dogs locking lips over a shared string of spaghetti in 'Lady and the Tramp' , there have certainly been some iconic kissing scenes on the big screen. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.