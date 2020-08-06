CONYERS - Visitors have a new way to access information and plan their trip to Conyers via the Conyers Convention and Visitors Bureau’s (CCVB) new website, visitconyersga.com. The site features downloadable brochures, suggested itineraries, lodging options, showcases unique dining and shopping opportunities and points of interest throughout Conyers and Rockdale County.
“The new Conyers CVB website complements our popular 16-page visitors guide and free mobile app, ‘Guide to Conyers,'” said Destination Development Manager Teri Haler of the CCVB. “We’re proud to share a fresh perspective on a multitude of things visitors can see and do, places to dine and shop, and more while visiting Conyers.”
In a study by the U.S. Travel Association conducted for Explore Georgia, the state tourism office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), the tourism industry generated $144.32 million in direct, domestic, traveler expenditures in Conyers and Rockdale County. Each household in Rockdale County would need to be taxed an additional $334 per year to replace taxes generated by tourism activity.
“Tourism is a proven economic driver in our community and the industry overall is struggling tremendously in the midst of a pandemic. Giving people something to plan and look forward to when it comes to visiting attractions, culinary experiences, and film tours when they’re ready to venture out again is readily accessible now at visitconyersga.com,” said Haler.
The CCVB actively promotes tourism in Conyers. The CCVB is affiliated with the Georgia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Southeast Tourism Society, and co-ops such as Georgia’s Treasures Along I-20 and Georgia’s 19-county Historic Heartland Travel Association (HHTA). For more information on tourism in Conyers, contact Teri Haler at 770-929-4270 or teri.haler@conyersga.gov or visit the new CCVB website, visitconyersga.com.
