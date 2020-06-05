CONYERS — The Conyers City Council is poised to approve its fiscal year 2021 budget at the council’s next meeting.
The council held its first public hearing on the budget Wednesday night; there were no public comments at the hearing, which was conducted via teleconference. The second public hearing and approval are expected to take place at the council’s June 17 meeting.
In response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is expecting an overall decrease in revenues, despite a 4% increase in property taxes due to increased property values. The budget eliminates raises for employees and freezes hiring except for certified Police Department personnel.
The city also expects to need a $600,000 transfer from its fund balance — or reserves — in order to balance the $19,466,101 budget.
The city has indicated it does not intend to increase its millage rate; however, residents whose property increased in value will see a tax increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.