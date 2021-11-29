CONYERS — A number of events celebrating the holiday season is scheduled for this coming weekend.
Olde Town Christmas Party
Conyers will kick off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 3 with the Olde Town Christmas Party featuring the Trucks on the Tracks food truck event followed by the Conyers Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Sponsored by the city of Conyers, the Olde Town Christmas Party and Trucks on the Tracks will take place on Railroad Street in the historic business district on Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring their cameras for selfies with Santa. Guests will also enjoy complimentary marshmallow roasting, children’s activities and live entertainment by musician Samer on the deck of the Conyers Depot.
Food trucks scheduled to participate at this time include Carnival Food Truck, Kona Ice, Egg Roll Boyz, A Little Nauti, and Soul Truckin Good.
Covington Christmas parade
The Covington Lions Club once again sponsors the Christmas parade, this year incorporating a celebration of the county’s bicentennial.
The parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will feature churches, businesses, dance troupes, civic groups, marching bands, Scout troops, and more.
The parade will form on Newton Drive and move west toward the Covington Square.
Conyers Christmas Parade
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Conyers Christmas Parade will make its way through Olde Town Conyers beginning at 2 p.m. The parade begins at Rockdale County High School on Pine Log Road and continues to Main Street before it concludes at the Rockdale County Courthouse on Milstead Avenue. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date for the parade is Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.
Ice Days
Other upcoming holiday events in Olde Town Conyers include the return of ice skating by Ice Days to the Randal S. Mills City Center Park/Olde Town Pavilion. The rink will be open Nov. 19, 2021-Feb. 21, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary, so visit icedays.com for more details.
Winterfest
Ice Days, the Celtic Tavern and Sweet Treat Depot, also present Winterfest, a day of live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and more in the streets of Olde Town Conyers on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
Rockdale Christmas tree lighting
Rockdale County will present the lighting of the county’s Christmas tree at the Rockdale County Courthouse (Main Street side) following the Conyers parade and Winterfest on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. featuring Santa Claus and a performance by local entertainer Joya Bravo.
For more information on these and other holiday events, go to visitconyersga.com or call 1-800-CONYERS.
Conyers Tour of Homes
The Annual Christmas Tour of Homes returns to Conyers in December for the 23rd year, this time with an extra dash of Southern hospitality.
The tour will be held Dec. 4 as a candlelight event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on the afternoon of Dec. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event, sponsored by Rockdale Emergency Relief, is designed to promote the Conyers/Rockdale community and provide new ways to engage with neighbors in a fun way — while helping RER raise funds for citizens in need.
Tickets for the tour can be purchased online at MyRER.org or by calling 770-356-7301. The tour will kick off at the new Rockdale County Public School administrative building, the historic site of the former Pine Street Elementary, located at 960 Pine St., where tickets will be available as well as plenty of convenient parking. Homes on the tour are within walking distance and are beautifully decorated for the Christmas season.
