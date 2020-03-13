CONYERS — City of Conyers officials met late Thursday to create an action plan for its departments related to the COVID-19 virus. The city will utilize all resources at its disposal to ensure normal operations and services continue for citizens without interruption as long as possible.
If the spread of COVID-19 makes its way to Rockdale County and Conyers, essential employees for the city of Conyers will continue to report to work in an effort to minimize any disruption in services. As the situation develops, the city will determine the best course of action to continue providing services while protecting the public and governmental employees.
Conyers Police Department: Court, Probation, Fines, Citations
Public safety services remain the city’s top priority, and residents can expect to continue receiving these services from Conyers Police. Municipal Court will be suspended for 30 days (through April 15), as will community service workers for the next 30 days (through April 15).
Individuals serving probation can make payments online at conyersga.com or via the drop box located in the Conyers Police Department lobby at 1194 Scott St. Those serving probation may also call in, rather than reporting to their probation officers through April 15, 2020.
Citizens submitting special event permits will be evaluated by Conyers Police personnel on a case-by-case basis.
Planning and Inspections
The city’s Planning and Inspections Office will not accept cash payments until further notice. Payment (by checks, money order or credit card number) is encouraged by mail or utilizing the drop box located outside of the Human Resources and Finance Departments. Individuals submitting permits with payment may also mail or drop off in the designated drop box.
Taxes, Commercial Sanitation and Conyers Security Alert
The city’s Finance Department will not accept cash payments until further notice. Citizens desiring to conduct other business with the city (making tax payments, commercial sanitation payments, etc.), are encouraged to do so via the city’s website, conyersga.com, mail payments by check, money order or credit card, or utilize the drop box located outside of the Human Resources and Finance Departments. Customers may also call 770-929-4294 or 770-483-4411 to make payments over the phone or for further assistance. Receipts for payments by phone will be mailed to customers. No payments will be accepted in the front lobby of City Hall.
“The city is serious about protecting its employees and customers,” said City Manager Tony Lucas. “These are our efforts to limit the contact city employees have with the general public in order to minimize the risk of the spread of the flu, other illnesses and COVID-19, should it present itself. We encourage our employees to take precautions when necessary to protect themselves and encourage our citizens to limit their exposure to our employees so that they have the best chance of remaining healthy and on the job to serve the citizens of Conyers.”
As recommended by the World Health Organization, all are urged to:
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick and maintain social distancing.
· Stay home when you are sick.
· Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If an individual thinks they may have contracted COVID-19, they are urged to contact their primary care physician, the Centers for Disease Control (www.cdc.gov) or the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Department of Public Health’s website (www.gnrhealth.com) first. If individuals still have questions, they can contact the GNR DPH at 770-339-4260.
Conyers officials continue to take steps to prepare our community during this time. Please continue to monitor the local news media, conyersga.com, and the city’s social media channels for additional information.
