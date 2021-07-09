CONYERS — The Conyers Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has been awarded a Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant from Explore Georgia, the state tourism office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
The Explore Georgia Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant program supports marketing efforts to bolster the recovery of Georgia’s tourism industry from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Conyers CVB was among 34 tourism entities across 27 counties who received a combined total of nearly $1.5 million in recovery marketing funding as part of this one-time grant.
Gov. Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly approved $1 million in the amended fiscal year 2021 state budget for tourism recovery. Because of the substantial number of grant applications, Explore Georgia contributed an additional $1 million from the state tourism marketing budget to fund as many grants as possible. The Explore Georgia Tourism Recovery Marketing program also includes $500,000 in co-op matching funds, for a total of $2 million in recovery support.
The Conyers CVB will be working with a marketing agency to utilize the $25,745 awarded grant funding in targeting visitors using a custom digital and print campaign that incorporates search engine marketing, display advertising, social media advertising and geofencing. The campaign will extend over a five-month period and results will be analyzed at its conclusion to determine the effectiveness and return on investment.
“The year 2020 was a tough one for businesses in historic Olde Town Conyers and for tourist attractions locally like the Georgia International Horse Park,” said Mayor Vince Evans. “We’re thrilled that Conyers was one of the Tourism Recovery Grant recipients and hope the digital marketing campaign will continue to turn the tide in a positive direction with visitors discovering shopping, dining and recreation opportunities in the community that will ultimately benefit the bottom line for business owners and attractions.”
The Conyers Convention and Visitors Bureau actively promotes tourism in Conyers. The CCVB is affiliated with the Georgia Convention and Visitors Bureau and co-ops such as Georgia’s Treasures Along I-20, Georgia’s Atlanta Metro Travel Association and Georgia’s Undead Trail, focused on film sites highlighting zombies and vampires.
For more information on tourism in Conyers, contact Teri Haler at 770-929-4270 or teri.haler@conyersga.gov.
