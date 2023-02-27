Conyers DDA presents Outstanding Achievement Award to Forever Mis Quinces
CONYERS — The Conyers Downtown Development Authority (DDA) recently presented the 2022 Outstanding Achievement Award to Delicia Durant and Rebeca Gibbons for their efforts in renovation and beautification at Forever Mis Quinces at 914 Center St. in Olde Town Conyers.
Forever Mis Quinces opened on June 30, 2022, and is billed as the leading destination for the best quinceanera dresses, as well as a variety of formal gowns for all occasions, including bridal, sweet 16, prom, bridesmaids, mother-of-the-bride, flower girls, cocktail and formal. The business also offers tiaras and accessories. Owners Durant and Gibbons are also cofounders of Unidos Latino Association, which provides assistance and resources throughout the Conyers-Rockdale community to help build cultural awareness and provide learning opportunities. The Unidos Latino Association office is also located in Olde Town Conyers and has annually sponsored the popular Conyers Latin Festival since 2017.
The 914 Center St. address of Forever Mis Quinces has been the location of two iconic and historic businesses in Olde Town Conyers. Gailey’s Dry Goods was founded at 914 Center St. in 1899 by Robert Owen Gailey Sr. After Gailey’s death in 1936, another family generation took over with Gailey Summers and his brother, Herbert, taking charge. The name of the store was changed to Gailey’s Department Store and closed in 1979 when Gailey Summers died. Nature Seen Gallery and Frame Shop was incorporated in 1978 in Olde Town Conyers and later relocated to 914 Center St. in 1980. The shop, owned by Mary Ann Latham and Patricia Kennedy, closed after 40 years of business in 2018.
“The Conyers Downtown Development Authority board applauds the work and effort that Delicia and Rebeca have put into opening Forever Mis Quinces,” said DDA Chairman Keish Momin. “These ladies are committed to providing a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The attention to detail in preserving and showcasing this historic building while enticing customers via attractive and engaging window displays affirms that Forever Mis Quinces is a welcome and highly valued member of the Olde Town community.”
This is the eighth year the DDA has presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to a business or individual in Olde Town Conyers that has taken great care and consideration with beautification or preservation and restoration of buildings in the historic district.
The Conyers Downtown Development Authority was created by the city of Conyers to be a catalyst for revitalization, promotion, development and redevelopment in Olde Town Conyers. The Conyers DDA board of directors consists of Jacob Bailey, Thua Barlay, George Levett Jr., Renee Marrett, Keish Momin, Ashley Rustom and Brad Smith. The DDA meets the first Tuesday of each month at Conyers City Hall at 6 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.
