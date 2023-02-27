Conyers DDA Board & Forever Mis Quinces_2023 Outstanding Achievement Award.JPG

Shonw here, l-r, are Forever Mis Quinces associate Daisy Contreras, DDA board member Renee Marrett, Forever Mis Quinces co-owner Delicia Durant, DDA board member Jacob Bailey, DDA Chairman Keish Momin, DDA Vice Chairman Ashley Rustom, DDA board member Brad Smith, Forever Mis Quinces co-owner Rebeca Gibbons, and Forever Mis Quinces associate Abigail Verley.

 Special Photo

Conyers DDA presents Outstanding Achievement Award to Forever Mis Quinces

CONYERS — The Conyers Downtown Development Authority (DDA) recently presented the 2022 Outstanding Achievement Award to Delicia Durant and Rebeca Gibbons for their efforts in renovation and beautification at Forever Mis Quinces at 914 Center St. in Olde Town Conyers.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos