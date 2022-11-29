CONYERS — What was old is new again for the Porterdale Police Department. In November the Conyers City Council voted to donate surplus computer equipment no longer needed by the Conyers Police Department to the Porterdale department.
The Conyers Police Department recently upgraded its computer technology, making the donation to Porterdale possible.
The City Council voted to donate the surplus equipment at its Nov. 17 meeting. Porterdale Police Chief Jason Cripps was on hand to accept the gift and express the gratitude of his department.
“We don’t have the budget that the bigger agencies have, and we are kind of restricted in a lot of things,” said Cripps. “This will really help us — not only to put technology in the cars and also (to upgrade) some of our computers in the building that we have. These are more robust….”
Cripps said the newer equipment will make it possible to upgrade the department’s software so that officers can complete reports in their patrol cars and print tickets.
“It takes it to the next level,” said Cripps. “You just have no clue, so thank you very, very much.”
The donated equipment includes 12 Panasonic FZ G1 tablets, 12 tablet vehicle mounts, 12 keyboards and 12 power adapters.
“If it is making you more efficient and safer, then we are happy we can help,” said Conyers Mayor Vince Evans.
