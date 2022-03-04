Jack Fantauzzi, founder of Jack's Auto Repair in Olde Town, was recently honored by the Downtown Development Authority with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Fantauzzi operated the auto repair shop for 40 years before selling it in 2021.
Jack Fantauzzi, founder of Jack's Auto Repair in Olde Town, was recently honored by the Downtown Development Authority with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Fantauzzi operated the auto repair shop for 40 years before selling it in 2021.
Special Photo
Shown here, l-r, are: DDA board members George Levett Jr., Ashley Rustom, Keish Momin, honoree Jack Fantauzzi, board members Brad Smith, Al Chapar, Jr. and Jacob Bailey. Not pictured is Renee Marrett.
CONYERS — The Conyers Downtown Development Authority recently presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Jack Fantauzzi, former owner of Jack’s Auto Repair, a mainstay in Olde Town Conyers for 40 years.
A certified master mechanic, Fantauzzi opened Jack’s Auto Repair in 1981 at 937 Main St. as a one-man repair shop. Over the years, his customer base grew and he employed many individuals, serving as a mentor in the car repair business. Fantauzzi retired and sold the property in November 2021. The Conyers DDA invited Fantauzzi to its March meeting to recognize his efforts in successfully owning and operating Jack’s Auto Repair for so long.
“The Conyers Downtown Development Authority Board is made up of individuals who know the value of hard work and felt it appropriate to recognize a successful businessman who put in many years of hard work that resulted in quite a lucrative business in our downtown,” said DDA Chairman Keish Momin. “We wish Jack well in retirement and thank him for what he meant and continues to mean to the Conyers community.”
The Conyers Downtown Development Authority was created by the city of Conyers to be a catalyst for revitalization, promotion, development and redevelopment in Olde Town Conyers. The Conyers DDA Board of Directors consists of Jacob Bailey, Al Chapar Jr., George Levett Jr., Renee Marrett, Keish Momin, Ashley Rustom and Brad Smith. The DDA meets the first Tuesday of each month at Conyers City Hall at 6 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.
