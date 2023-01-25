Conyers Logo.jpg
CONYERS — A moratorium on the issuance of new permits for on-premises consumption of alcohol at drinking places and nightclubs has been extended by the Conyers City Council.

The moratorium, which also applies to special use permits for rezoning for nightclubs and drinking places and business licenses for those establishments, was extended by unanimous vote by the council at its Jan. 18 meeting. The moratorium will now extend to May 18.

