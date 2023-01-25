CONYERS — A moratorium on the issuance of new permits for on-premises consumption of alcohol at drinking places and nightclubs has been extended by the Conyers City Council.
The moratorium, which also applies to special use permits for rezoning for nightclubs and drinking places and business licenses for those establishments, was extended by unanimous vote by the council at its Jan. 18 meeting. The moratorium will now extend to May 18.
The moratorium was put in place in August and would have expired March 17. City Attorney Carrie Bootcheck said the extension will allow time for revisions to the ordinance to be finalized.
The council enacted the moratorium after a DeKalb County couple requested a special use permit that would have allowed them to open a franchise of CRU Urban Lounge on Old McDonough Highway. The council was deadlocked on the decision in a July vote, and the measure could not move forward.
The council had initially heard the request in June but tabled it in order to gather more information. Several community residents spoke out against the drinking place at the June meeting.
Conyers currently has just one drinking place — The Pointe in Olde Town Conyers.
