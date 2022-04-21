CONYERS — It didn’t take long for the city of Conyers’ new standards for tractor-trailer truck parking to come into play.
The City Council voted in March to make changes to its ordinance governing truck parking lots, setting some new regulations and requiring that each development come before the council for a special use permit.
At Wednesday night’s regular meeting the City Council voted to table an SUP request in order to give the applicant more time to tweak plans for a parking facility on Weaver Court, which is part of the Conyers Commerce Center/Quigg Branch Business Park and is currently undeveloped. The property totals 26.52 acres, but the applicants’ original intention was to use 11 acres for the parking facility.
The city’s planning staff recommended approval with the following special conditions:
• Each parking space shall be demarcated or striped.
• The maximum number of vehicles that may be parked on the property at any one time is 100.
• The owner/developer will install “no parking” signs around the Weaver Court cul-de-sac.
• Vehicles and related equipment will not be allowed to idle, diesel or operate while parked on the premises.
• Sleeping in a vehicle parked on the premises is prohibited.
However, Mark Walton, representing owners Deepal Patel and Hari Patel, told the council that the recommended limit of 100 parking spaces on the property could make the project unprofitable. Walton said he and the owners are doing some due diligence, including rock testing, to see if the project area can be increased. He noted that city- and state-required stream buffers limit the amount of developable area.
“I would like to request that we go up to 40 spaces per usable acre, which means we can’t count any of those buffers … so it greatly reduces the overall acreage,” said Walton. “If you are under about 200 spaces, the dollars and cents do not work as a return for the money of purchasing the land and doing the improvements. It’s hard to go get a loan or get financing when we are limited to the 100 parking spaces.”
Walton asked that the council table a decision on the SUP request; the council unanimously approved tabling the request until June 15.
In addition to the special conditions recommended by the city’s planning staff, the tractor-trailer ordinance requires the following:
♦ Parking areas must be a minimum of 5 acres.
♦ Vegetative buffers of 100 feet are required abutting property zoned anything other than Industrial Distribution District or Rockdale County Limited Industrial.
♦ Twenty-five foot buffers are required for property abutting property property zoned anything other than Industrial Distribution District or Rockdale County Limited Industrial.
♦ A 25-foot-wide buffer is required when adjacent to all rights of way.
♦ No parking areas will be allowed closer than 100 feet from the nearest residence.
♦ All parking areas must be screened on all sides by an opaque, solid wood fence or masonry wall at least 8 feet tall.
♦ A stormwater management plan must be designed and maintained.
♦ The entire parking surface will be bounded by curb and gutter.
♦ The parking base surface must be constructed of graded aggregate base and the top course may be constructed of either asphalt millings, asphalt or concrete.
