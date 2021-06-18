In collaboration with the Nancy Guinn Memorial Library, the Conyers Garden Club celebrated National Garden Week with a virtual program. The speaker was Moe Hemings, Community Outreach director at Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Her presentation “Your Enthusiasm” was recorded for posting to the library’s YouTube account and for a Facebook Live event on June 7.
During the week of June 1, the library staff distributed take-home-packets to families. Donated by the Conyers Garden Club, these packets provided a hands-on component to the NGW program. Each packet included a package of seeds, a peat pot, a plant marker with herb’s name, and a soil starter pack. To model the hands-on activity, Hemings ended her presentation with a seed planting demonstration. The NGW video presentation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCQ5_o_UK5s) was posted on ConyersRockdaleLibrary YouTube channel on June 7. Additionally, CGC’s Second Vice President Susan Turner delivered a creative floral design The Scents of Summer. This design included fruit (lemons), vegetables (Brussel sprouts) and herbs (basil and rosemary) and was delivered to the Nancy Guinn Memorial Rockdale Library for display with an accompanying card detailing National Garden Week.
In recognition of NGW, the city of Conyers presented the Conyers Garden Club with a proclamation for National Garden Week. Members of the club were invited to gather at the office of Mayor Vince Evans for the reading and signing of the proclamation. The members attending the presentation were treated to a tour of the new City Hall building in Olde Town Conyers.
