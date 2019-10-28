CONYERS — Though there was a cool breeze and predicted raindrops in the air, that didn't stop Harley Quinn, the Little Mermaid or the Power Rangers from collecting candy.
Zombie Fun & Fright Night at Johnson Park invited residents to come dressed in their best Halloween costume Friday night to trunk-or-treat, participate in some Halloween crafts and games and even a hayride for an additional cost.
Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta Conyers Troop, Rockdale County Animal Rescue and the Conyers Police Department all handed out candy in the parking lot before kids made there way inside for games, music and more.