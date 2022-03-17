Irish eyes were smiling in Olde Town Conyers as St. Patrick's Day revelers gathered Thursday in the spring sunshine to celebrate the World's Fastest Growing St. Patrick's Day Parade. Following the short parade down Center and Commercial streets, 9-month-old Jasmine McCarthy was named the St. Patrick's Day queen, 2-year-old Kyler Franklin was named king, Lucky Leprechaun winner was Doug Bolton and 12-year-old Roxie the Dachsund was the winner in the pooch category. For more photos of the parade, see the photo gallery at rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos