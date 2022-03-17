Irish eyes were smiling in Olde Town Conyers as St. Patrick's Day revelers gathered Thursday in the spring sunshine to celebrate the World's Fastest Growing St. Patrick's Day Parade. Following the short parade down Center and Commercial streets, 9-month-old Jasmine McCarthy was named the St. Patrick's Day queen, 2-year-old Kyler Franklin was named king, Lucky Leprechaun winner was Doug Bolton and 12-year-old Roxie the Dachsund was the winner in the pooch category. For more photos of the parade, see the photo gallery at rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers goes green for St. Patrick's Day
Alice Queen
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
- By Dave Williams Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service
- Updated
- 0
