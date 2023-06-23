Diggys.jpg

A permit request that will allow a franchise of CRU Urban Lounge to open at the former Diggy’s Grill failed has been granted by the Conyers City Council.

CONYERS — A year after a DeKalb County couple requested a Special Use Permit that would allow them to open a franchise of CRU Urban Lounge in Conyers, their request has been approved.

At its June 21 meeting the Conyers City Council approved the SUP, which was first requested last June, and agreed to settle an appeal filed by the applicants in Rockdale Superior Court.

