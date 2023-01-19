City Hall 1.jpg

Conyers City Hall

 Special Photo

CONYERS — The Conyers Municipal Court judge and associate judge will receive a bump in pay following a vote by the Conyers City Council Wednesday.

City Attorney Carrie Bootcheck said the chief judge’s compensation has not been updated since 2020, and the associate judgeship salary has not changed since 2018. The council voted to increase the chief judge’s pay from $4,500 per month to $5,500, and the associate judge’s compensation was increased from $1,000 to $1,500. The new rates take effect Feb. 1.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos