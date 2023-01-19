CONYERS — The Conyers Municipal Court judge and associate judge will receive a bump in pay following a vote by the Conyers City Council Wednesday.
City Attorney Carrie Bootcheck said the chief judge’s compensation has not been updated since 2020, and the associate judgeship salary has not changed since 2018. The council voted to increase the chief judge’s pay from $4,500 per month to $5,500, and the associate judge’s compensation was increased from $1,000 to $1,500. The new rates take effect Feb. 1.
Michael B. Nation is chief judge of Conyers’ Municipal Court, and Garland “Gary” Moore serves as associate judge.
Bootcheck explained that the judges are paid the same amount regardless of the number of court dates scheduled per month or the number of cases they hear.
Bootcheck said the court has increased the number of court dates in the past year, on average from 5.8 per month to 8.6. She attributed the increase in cases to having a fully staffed police department and increased traffic enforcement.
Since the COVID pandemic, Bootcheck said it has become difficult to anticipate how many defendants will show up for court on any given court date.
“Sometimes there will be 150 on the calendar and you get half the people and sometimes 145,” she said.
“We are trying to put a cap on it, though. We don’t want to put 200 on (the calendar) or 300 people thinking we are only going to get half in case it’s that one day when everybody shows,” Bootcheck added. “So we are trying to keep the numbers down to a reasonable amount of time that the court staff spends in court, and that’s just increasing the number of (court dates).”
Council members approved the increased compensation unanimously.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.