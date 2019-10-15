CONYERS — Despite the light rain, the fourth annual Conyers Latin Festival was a success Saturday afternoon.
Pan Dulce, empanadas, face painting, qinceañera gowns and plenty of arts, crafts and live performances brightened up the gloomy sky.
The festival was hosted by Unidos Somos United as well as sponsors Rockdale County Public Schools, Sweet Treat Depot and Ice Days Skating Rinks.
According to Niche.com, Rockdale County is the 7th most diverse county in Georgia, and Georgia is ranked 13th by World Population Review.
"I love Rockdale County and all the things they do to make my family feel welcomed and included," said Dayara Garcia, a Conyers resident for 12 years.
Unidos Somos United Inc., meaning "United We Are," is a non-profit organization that embraces and promotes Hispanic Heritage by cultivating cultural learning through the art, language and traditions.