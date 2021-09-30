Conyers launches Adopt-A-Mile program

CONYERS - Businesses, organizations, non-profit groups and churches are being sought for help in cleaning up Conyers’ roadways. The city’s code enforcement division of the Department of Planning and Inspections Services is launching the Adopt-A-Mile Program in which businesses or groups adopt a mile of a street in the city limits and commit to cleaning it at least four times a year.
“We’ll provide training, supplies, and coordinate with cleanup teams,” said code enforcement manager Melissa Staton. “Groups who volunteer to clean streets will be recognized by the Conyers City Council and have their name placed on a sign along the roadway. It’s a win-win for groups who want to give back while improving the appearance and aesthetics of our community.”
The city’s code enforcement team has been successful in collaborating with homeowners for neighborhood cleanups and is eager to expand the program to clean city streets with more traffic volume. Volunteers must be 12 or older to participate.
