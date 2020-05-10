CONYERS — City Council members were presented the harsh reality of COVID-19’s impact on city finances at Wednesday’s regular council meeting and were cautioned to expect worse news in the coming fiscal year.
In a meeting via teleconference, Conyers’ Chief Financial Officer Isabel Rogers presented council members with a budget amendment that takes into account changes in revenues and expenses over the past couple of months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Overall, Rogers said revenues have decreased by more than $367,000, with the Georgia International Horse Park accounting for nearly $300,000 of that total. The horse park has been closed since late March, and numerous events — including the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival — have been cancelled.
In addition, Rogers said hotel/motel tax collections, which are dedicated funds for tourism, are down $250,000.
On the other side of the balance sheet, Rogers said some expenses are down, which helps to offset a portion of the lost revenue. The city has saved $148,900 in salaries through attrition, $20,000 in training and travel, $100,000 in capital expenditures, and $128,000 in miscellaneous.
Rogers said shortfalls in the general fund and the hotel/motel fund will be made up out of the city’s fund balance in order to end the fiscal year on June 30 with a balanced budget.
“Fortunately, due to the excellent work of our staff and the financial position we’ve been in, we are able to come through this fiscal year in pretty good shape,” said Councilman Gerald Hinesley. “I would put out a word of caution … next year, who knows?”
Rogers said the budget for the next fiscal year, which she plans to present at the May 20 council meeting, will be much different.
“It will be a much grimmer picture on the next one, unfortunately,” she said.
